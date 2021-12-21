5 Questions: PM Modi did not come to the House except on first day, says Gaurav Gogoi

Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, questioned the absence of BJP members in the House. He spoke to Liz Mathew on why the Opposition has decided to take up the issue of “absence” of the Prime Minister in the House.

You tried to raise the issue of BJP MPs not being present to ask supplementary questions.

Today I noticed during Question Hour, most of the BJP MPs whose questions were listed were absent… It shows the hypocrisy of the BJP who gives us moral sermons on the need to debate in Parliament. Leader of the ruling party in Rajya Sabha and the Parliamentary Affairs Minister say they are committed to Parliament. Today was an example to see how sincere they are.

Last week, you were complaining about the quality of the replies on the floor of the House.

The standard of the replies during Question Hour has been abysmally poor… BJP ministers often employ in rhetoric and are not able to supplement the written answers with any substantive updates.

The Opposition has been complaining about senior ministers not being present. But shouldn’t junior ministers also get a chance to prepare and reply?

We do not have any issue with any MoS replying. But normally senior ministers would be present and if certain details are required, they would chip in. But here senior ministers were not present, were away attending political functions.

The Congress MPs today were holding an attendance register for the Prime Minister which said he was present only one day in this session.

In the past, we have seen the Prime Minister being present in the House, especially on those days when questions related to his department are listed, but unfortunately… Prime Minister did not come to the House except on the first day. Its ironic… this Prime Minister very emphatically bowed his head inside the Parliament House saying its the temple of democracy.

Is the Opposition doing its job to hold the government accountable?

The Opposition is united in Rajya Sabha despite the government’s attempts to divide us. Parties like TMC are choosing to voice their support to the same issues that the Congress has been taking. We are working closely with our allies DMK, Shiv Sena, NCP and Left parties. In the past, we have used tools like division of votes… we have staged walk outs, we have asked for debates.