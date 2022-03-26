5 Questions: Dr Sonal Mansingh

Dr Sonal Mansingh, nominated member, Rajya Sabha, speaks to Kaunain Sheriff M

Today, you raised the issue of misuse of antibiotics.

For every small thing, we see people popping antibiotics. But during the pandemic, we saw this frequency of misuse of antibiotics increase significantly. In fact, three months ago, I lost one friend tragically. That made me think how far this habit has gone.

Why is the misuse rampant?

There is an over-dependence on antibiotics. Even for fever or a common cold, people take antibiotics. Most importantly, they are easily available. In fact, you can get them without any prescription.

You also raised the issue of a huge problem linked to antibiotics resistance.

Yes, the Indian Council of Medical Scientific Research states that two out of every three healthy adults in India have become antibiotics-resistant. This is horrendous. The consequences are dire.

You suggested people should be encouraged to use alternative medicine.

Yes. We should encourage the use of Ayurveda. Importantly, we should develop healthy lifestyles.

So, what is the way forward to curb misuse of antibiotics?

First, the guidelines of the WHO should be followed seriously. Our own medical institutes should help formulate a law. Doctors also should participate and help in reducing the misuse of antibiotics.