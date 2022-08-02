5 Questions | DMK Rajya Sabha MP, P Wilson

DMK Rajya Sabha MP, P Wilson, last week demanded that caste census be moved from union list to concurrent list. He spoke to Esha Roy.

What is the issue with caste census?

As of now caste-based reservation is based on the caste census carried out in 1931. It is on the basis of this census that 27% reservation for OBCs has been provided. Even the Mandal Commission report was based on this. The Centre carried out another caste census between 2011 and 2015 but its report has been kept in cold storage. In 2015, the Centre referred it to Niti Aayog but there has been no movement on it ever since.

What powers do states have right now vis a vis caste?

We can notify Socially and Economically backward classes. We can also announce internal reservation – for instance Tamil Nadu gives 69% reservation… But even if we provide such high reservation, the fact is it is not based on a head count.

Why do states need the power to carry out caste census?

When we provide reservation, it needs to be done scientifically to ensure adequate representation. Second, courts usually strike down reservation by states saying there is no empirical data. What is this empirical data? It is a census.

Has the present system of reservation been successful?

Even with the inadequate reservation currently, which is not commensurate with the caste population, there are vacancies in reserved seats, depriving the majority of these communities of opportunities and livelihood.

What is the recourse for states?

To approach courts.