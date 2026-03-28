5 QUESTIONS | Deepender Hooda: ‘Need laws to regulate use of social media, mitigate its ill-effects’

What prompted you to demand regulations on digital platforms and online content in India?
India tops the chart when it comes to data usage world over. Many countries have already brought in regulations, taking note of ill-effects (of social media) on the mental health of users, especially children. Earlier this week, Meta and Google were fined in a case related to mental health addiction.
The death of three sisters, who were allegedly addicted to social media, in Ghaziabad last month made me realise how dangerous it could be. Youngsters are going through a variety of mental issues … online betting … cyber-bullying.
Then there is the question of data privacy. Most youngsters agree to consent forms without going through the conditions and their data is used for ads targeted at users of their age groups.
What in your view is lacking in India?
Look at regulations world over … in Australia there is an under-16 ban; not just a ban, the burden age verification is pushed onto the platform. If the platform doesn’t verify (the age of a user), action is taken against it.
Similarly, in France, there is no access to under-15. In China, one to two hours of maximum screen time is allowed, and the burden is not just on the platform, but also telecom service providers. Your account gets locked after two hours of usage. In the European Union, there can be no ads targeted at minors. The US has night-time restrictions; social media switches off for under-18 after 10pm. In India there is nothing concrete. Even in the reply today, the minister only said a Standing Committee report (on the issue) has come and “we are looking into how to deal with this”.
According to you, we don’t have a legal framework as a deterrent…
The burden of responsibility has to be shared between the government, service providers and online platforms. If China can enforce it, Australia can enforce it, the EU can enforce it, why can’t India? Right now, there is no law, no regulations. All you have are guidelines from a ministry.
Given that most digital platforms and social media companies are based abroad, do you think there is a need for taking up the issue at diplomatic level?
India needs to take it up at whatever level it can; but at the same time, the government has to strictly enforce. Guidelines are fine, but a law is different altogether. There is a legal dimension … penal actions. Guidelines need to be backed by a legal framework.
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According to you, what should be the way forward?
Look at the recent lawsuit in the US where the jury fined the two top companies running digital platforms. Unless there is a statute, a law, Indian courts cannot punish these platforms. We need a comprehensive law, we need a discussion and a set of (legal) regulations on this. There is a consensus among countries that their younger generations need to be protected from this menace for the sake of their mental as well as physical health.
Jatin Anand is an Assistant Editor with the national political bureau of The Indian Express. With over 16 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is a seasoned expert in national governance, electoral politics, and bureaucratic affairs. Having covered high-stakes beats including the Election Commission of India (ECI), intelligence, and urban development, Jatin provides authoritative analysis of the forces shaping Indian democracy. He is an alumnus of Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU) and the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where he specialized in Print Journalism.
Expertise
High-Stakes Beat Coverage: Throughout his decade-and-a-half career, Jatin has covered some of the most sensitive and influential beats in the country, including:
The Election Commission of India (ECI): Monitoring electoral policy, reforms, and the conduct of national and state polls.
National Security & Intelligence: Reporting on the internal mechanisms and developments within India's security apparatus.
Urban Development: Analyzing the policies and bureaucratic processes driving the transformation of India’s cities.
National Political Bureau: In his current role, he tracks the intersection of policy and politics, offering deep-dive reporting on the Union government and national political movements.
Academic Credentials:
Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU): Alumnus of one of Delhi's premier institutions.
Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai: Specialized in Print Journalism at India's most prestigious journalism school. ... Read More