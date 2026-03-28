5 QUESTIONS | Deepender Hooda: ‘Need laws to regulate use of social media, mitigate its ill-effects’

What prompted you to demand regulations on digital platforms and online content in India?

India tops the chart when it comes to data usage world over. Many countries have already brought in regulations, taking note of ill-effects (of social media) on the mental health of users, especially children. Earlier this week, Meta and Google were fined in a case related to mental health addiction.

The death of three sisters, who were allegedly addicted to social media, in Ghaziabad last month made me realise how dangerous it could be. Youngsters are going through a variety of mental issues … online betting … cyber-bullying.

Then there is the question of data privacy. Most youngsters agree to consent forms without going through the conditions and their data is used for ads targeted at users of their age groups.