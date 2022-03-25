5 Questions: Congress MP K Sudhakaran

Congress MP K Sudhakaran, from Kannur in Kerala, tells Liz Mathew about the rejection of one of his questions in Lok Sabha.

Has any question raised by you been rejected? What was the question?

Lok Sabha Speaker disallowed my question to the Prime Minister on rising communalism and the National Security Council’s threat assessment of the recent controversy pertaining to religious garments worn by students. The question also sought for the National Security Council’s assessment of the threats on national unity and harmony from communalism in the short, medium, and long term.

What was the reason given to you for not addressing the question?

The status on the notice of questions submitted by an MP appears in their respective members’ portal profile that receives timely updates from Lok Sabha Secretariat. There was no reason specified for disallowing my question that was to be answered on Wednesday.

Has this happened in the past?

Yes, this is the second time that one of my questions on communalism has been disallowed by Lok Sabha in the ongoing Budget Session. Earlier, I raised a question notice to the Home Minister on Februrary 8, seeking data on religious and caste-based atrocities in India and the steps taken by the government to curb hate speech.

Why do you think the government is not responding to queries on such issues?

The National Crime Records Bureau had reported that the cases of communal rioting in India increased by 96 per cent and caste riots increased by nearly 50 per cent in 2020… The BJP wants to hide this reality from the public. When the government is obdurate, parliamentary procedures turn out to be mere means to a goal. The ruling dispensation neither exhibits the willingness to listen to dissenting voices nor gives them space in public discourse.

How are you planning to take up this issue?

After my question on religious atrocities was rejected in February, I wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking reasons for the same, but there was no response… the Congress Parliamentary Party MPs will jointly approach the Speaker, and we will expose such wrongdoings in public.