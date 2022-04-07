5 Questions: Congress MP from Assam’s Nagaon, Pradyut Bordoloi

Congress MP from Assam’s Nagaon, Pradyut Bordoloi, has demanded a separate time zone for the Northeast region. He speaks with Avishek G Dastidar.

Why is a separate time zone for the Northeast in general, and Assam in particular, important?

In the Northeast, and in Assam for instance, the sun rises a few hours earlier. As a result, people in Assam wake up earlier than people, say, in Rajasthan, Gujarat and elsewhere in India. By the time business hours start as per Indian Standard Time, people in Assam have already been up for many hours in the day. Studies show that a person is the most productive in the first six hours after waking up in the morning. So, a lot of productive time is wasted doing nothing because as per IST, business hours have not started.

Is there evidence to show that this actually affects productivity in the Northeast?

The British recognised this and that is why there was a separate time zone for Assam back then. It is because of the time difference that Assam has the “lahe lahe” (slow, take it easy) lifestyle. I will give you a small example. A Muslim friend of mine this week woke up before daybreak and had food before his Ramzan fast. Then he travelled to Delhi in the evening. Now, if he was in Assam, the time to break the fast would have been 3.30 pm as per end of daylight, but in Delhi it was 7.30 pm. Because of time difference, he had to fast for a longer period. So there are practical issues in all areas because of the time difference not being observed.

But won’t this create some confusion?

Many countries have several time zones. The US and France etc. So, there is scientific rationale behind it. In fact the Indian Physical Laboratory in Delhi, the official timekeepers, have advocated multiple time zones for India… Nowadays, in countries with multiple time zones, the conversion between time zones happens automatically thanks to digital technology. So, there is no scope for any confusion or inconvenience.

Why didn’t you raise this demand when your party was in power?

I am sorry to say that even the UPA government has turned down the demand from the people of Assam and Northeast. The main opposition comes from the ministries of Defence and Home Affairs, and agencies like R&AW and IB etc, who feel that creating a separate time zone for Northeast will fuel secessionist sentiments. This is absurd. Northeast is part of the Indian core and conflict resolution has happened.

Will you have support of other parties from Northeast in this demand?

Yes. Today, when I spoke, BJD senior member B Mahtab rose to say this demand has been there since long. I believe the Chief Minister of Assam has a progressive mindset. He should take up the cudgels on behalf of the people. Since 2014, the PM has been saying that the Ashtalakshmi of Northeast should shine. I say it will sign only through productivity and that will get a big boost if this is implemented.