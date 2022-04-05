5 Questions: Cong MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma

Kuldeep Rai Sharma, Cong MP, has demanded the oil palm project in Andaman and Nicobar Islands be revived.

What is the issue you raised in the House?

The government has approved a package to increase the production of palm oil with an aim to reduce its import, for which a financial outlay of Rs 11,040 crore has been made. The scheme proposed to cover an additional area of 6.5 lakh hectare for oil palm. In view of this, I have demanded that oil palm plantation in Andaman, which was stopped because of closure of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands Forest and Plantation Development Corporation Limited (ANIFPDCL), a central government undertaking, be revived. This plantation was also providing jobs to the local people.

Why was the project closed?

The PSU was started in 1977 but was shut down in 2017 because it had suffered heavy losses. The palm trees were old and the yield was almost nil. There was a plan to plant new trees but for that a lot of money was required. That’s what I requested the government for today… since you want to bring 6.5 lakh ha additional area under oil palm cultivation, that industry may be revived.

Have you raised this issue with the Andaman administration?

No. It is a subject of the central government. A huge amount of funds is required for this project. Therefore, the only option I had was to raise it in Parliament. We are completely dependent on the central government. The annual budget of Andaman and Nicobar Islands is about Rs 5,000 crore. We don’t have extra funds by which the plantation can be revived.

Do you think the Centre will revive the project?

Since the government allocated Rs 11,040 crore, I have requested some part of it be utilised to restart the oil palm plantation. I hope the government takes up this project under the National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Palm (NMEO-OP).

How do you plan to go forward?

I will write to the Prime Minister and meet him if required. The scheme is already there and the government wants to do something. So it will be a win-win situation for both. It will also boost employment in Andaman and Nicobar Islands… the project is expected to provide jobs to 700-1,000 people.