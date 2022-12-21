scorecardresearch
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K Keshava Rao

With the Centre moving Appropriation Bills in the Rajya Sabha, BRS MP K Keshava Rao speaks with Apurva Vishwanath on the issues surrounding the move

BRS MP K Keshava Rao
What were your concerns?

Today we had something like 75 Grants and 6 Appropriations, working out to Rs 4.35 lakh crore. In a Budget of Rs 400 lakh crore, this is 10% of the Budget and just two months before the next Budget session. This shows the Budget was not brought about seriously or there was gross mismanagement of the economy.

What is your demand from the Centre?

If there is a deficit, it will further increase inflation. The Centre must clarify this to the House.

You mentioned the unemployment issue…

The rate of unemployment today is the highest in the last 45 years. Employment in the private sector has been really hit. Rising inflation and unemployment… these are major concerns.

Do you think this impacts your state?

States ruled by Opposition are treated indifferently. The mismanagement of the Budget is concerning because of the share the states are getting. Despite having 2% of the population, Telangana is the 5th largest contributor to the national GDP. Yet, there are hardly any centrally sponsored schemes.

You talked about the use of agencies against Opposition leaders…

It is not connected to the Budget directly, but I mentioned the misuse of ED because they have asked for Rs 30 crore for construction of a building for ED. It is the Centre’s gladiator, they should spend even more on that.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 01:57:34 am
