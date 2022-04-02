5 Questions: BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali

BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali raised the issue of mob lynching in Lok Sabha during Zero Hour and demanded the government enact a law on it. He speaks to Harikishan Sharma.

Why did you raise the issue in the House?

In 2018, the Supreme Court gave a judgment that Government of India should enact a law against mob lynching. Since 2018, many incidents of mob lynching have taken place but the government is silent. The government is enacting various laws… but an important issue like mob lynching they have been avoiding.

Have you written to the Prime Minister or the Home Minister too?

No. However, I had raised this issue in the House in 2019 too after the Tabrez Ansari lynching case in Jharkhand.

Law and order is a state subject. Have you demanded a similar legislation in your state, U.P.?

I wrote a letter to the UP Chief Minister two years ago. Some states are enacting it… like the Jharkhand Assembly did recently. But the Union government’s representative, the Governor there, kept it in abeyance and now it has been returned. The Union government and all BJP-ruled states are enacting all sorts of laws… they can enact laws against love-jihad but not against mob lynching. It is tarnishing our international image also.

Will you bring a Private Member’s Bill on this?

I hope the government brings the law, and pays heed to not only my concerns but also the Supreme Court’s directives. I am definitely going to bring a Private Member’s Bill on this issue.

What else do you plan going forward on this?

I am also going to demand a discussion under rule 193 in Lok Sabha as to why this law should not be enacted.