Thursday, August 04, 2022

5 Questions: BSP MP Danish Ali

BSP MP Danish Ali took exception to a reply given by the government on the power situation in the country.

Written by Liz Mathew | New Delhi |
August 5, 2022 4:25:07 am
BSP MP Danish Ali took exception to a reply given by the government on the power situation in the country. He speaks to Liz Mathew.

What was your contention with the reply given by the minister on the power crisis in the country?

The reply is totally different from the ground situation. It says there is no power crisis in the country, but that is not the situation. If there is no shortage, why were there meeting after meeting between ministers to address the crisis. There were meetings between power and coal ministers.

Is the reply misleading?

As usual, the ministers always try to hide the truth and the actual situation from Parliament. It seems it has become the policy of the government to mislead the House.

What, according to you, is the reason for the crisis?

I think the government does not have the right policy in place. Though the Power Minister is efficient, it seems the government is not able to manage the situation. But it is an artificial crisis intentionally created for the benefit of some corporate houses who have interests in importing coal.

What about the situation in Uttar Pradesh?

Officers in Uttar Pradesh were telling people’s representatives that the situation is bad across the country and the state was not receiving the required power supply from the grid. In May-June, the crisis was at its peak, and there was a roaster of urban and rural areas to specify the number of hours and the area in which power supply would be available. District-level authorities had even formed WhatsApp groups to update people’s representative about the power supply so that they could inform the public.

Recently, the Opposition has raised many complaints against the way Treasury benches reply to questions…

Often, ministers are trying to hide facts. It seems as if ministers are not interested in keeping the House informed about the real situation. They try to whitewash it with some words of praise for the Prime Minister. Most of the time, the Treasury benches prefer to address the gallery instead of the Opposition benches.

