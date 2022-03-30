5 Questions: BJP MP Subhash Chandra Baheria

Subhash Chandra Baheria, BJP MP from Bhilwara, Rajasthan, speaks to Apurva Vishwanath

You raised the issue of non-Hindu Scheduled Tribes (STs) getting reservation today (Tuesday)

Yes. My simple point is that when a member of a STs converts to another religion, they should not get the benefit of reservation. A large number of Scheduled Tribes are converting to Christianity and, despite this, are eligible for reservation, which is not fair. They (Christians) say their religion has no caste. Reservation is on the basis of caste, so why should they take the benefit.

The reservation for STs is not based on caste though.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar said the reservation for Scheduled Tribes is to give equality to those who protect our forests and wildlife. They have their distinct culture, but they also have a Hindu ancestry. But once you become a Muslim or a Christian, you are not a tribal anymore.

But if one chooses freely to convert, they are still part of the tribe.

But they are pressured into converting, and will continue to get reservation. This is a big problem in tribal areas. I received many represe-ntations about it. If the reservation is stripped off, then conversions will also stop. Now there is nothing to stop them. However, if they come back to Hinduism then they should be eligible.

But the Constitution recognizes Dalit Buddhists and Dalit Sikhs.

That is for Scheduled Castes only. There cannot be a Dalit Muslim or a Dalit Christian because the Constitution does not recognise that term. If those religions do not have caste, why should they get benefits of reservation.

What is the way forward?

The government must bring an amendment to the Constitution and ensure that those who convert do not get reservation. The benefits must go only to the real STs.