5 Questions: BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta

What was the issue you raised in the House?

Recently, Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, had announced in the House that there would not be two toll plazas within 60 km on the national highways and the people would not be burdened with the toll. In this regard, I raised the issue of NH-330, which traverses through my constituency, Pratapgarh, and connects Ayodhya to Prayagraj. There is already a toll plaza at Mau Aima on this highway. Just 35 km from there, a new toll booth is being constructed near Kohandaur Bazar. This is in addition to a toll booth on the Lucknow highway, which is located just 30 km away from the site of the proposed toll booth. Therefore, I requested the Minister to immediately cancel this proposed toll booth. As per the rule, there should not be two toll plazas within 60 km on a highway.

Had you raised this issue with the minister earlier?

I wrote a letter to Gadkari ji 4-5 months ago. Now I have raised this issue in Lok Sabha because it is of public interest.

How do you want to take this issue forward?

If required, I would consider bringing a Private Member’s Bill on this issue.

Did other members support your demand?

After I raised the issue in the House, several members, including Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Keshari Devi Patel, told me that they also support the cause. This issue is not confined to my constituency only. In other parts of the country too, people are being burdened with excessive toll as many toll plazas have been established in violation of the (60-km) rule.

Would you demand a short-duration discussion on this issue?

Yes, I will.