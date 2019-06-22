5 Questions: Binoy Viswam

CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam, who raised the issue of AES deaths in Bihar during Zero Hour, speaks to Indian Express.

In your speech you said children are not dying in Bihar — that this is murder. Why?

It is not one or two children. Every day we see reports of deaths – some say 133, some say 183. These are alarming figures… Not just murder, I call it a massacre.

You want the Centre to intervene. What sort of role can it play?

The Centre is sending teams of doctors but that is not enough… There are not enough medicines, there is no infrastructure, there are no paramedics… there is not even enough drinking water.

The Chairman and the House did express their concern about the issue at the start of proceedings?

There was also a statement on yoga… Such a long statement on yoga, in which the government talks of health of the body and the mind, should be backed up by real action… The Constitution of India guarantees right to Life. What is a decent life without medical care?

Encephalitis outbreaks occur every year. There is an uproar and then all is forgotten?

Almost half the total budget of Ayushman Bharat is ads… but it (government) has no money for basic health facilities. Look what happened in Yogi Adityanath’s constituency, Gorakhpur, where children died because the government could not pay the oxygen suppliers their due.

Do you think the Bihar AES deaths mean that Ayushman Bharat is a failure?

The sole direction of Ayushman Bharat is publicity… It will run and end only in publicity without making any change to the lives of the poor, who will continue to die because of malnutrition, lack of drinking water and lack of clean air to breathe.