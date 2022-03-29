5 Questions: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, speaks to Manoj CG

You raised the issue of price rise in Lok Sabha today (Monday).

My argument was that prices of petroleum products including cooking gas have been increasing relentlessly. Adding fuel to the fire, the government is also going to raise the prices of essential medicines. This shows the government’s anti-people, anti-poor mindset. The government should roll back the hike.

The government says the Russia-Ukraine conflict is responsible for the rise in fuel prices because supply chains have been disrupted.

It is a frivolous argument. The truth is India is importing only less than 5 per cent of its crude oil from Russia. So this argument does not hold water. The BJP government has extracted more than Rs 26 lakh crore from the pockets of the common people. So we wanted a threadbare discussion on the issue.

Is the government agreeable to a debate?

At the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee I again raised this issue. The Speaker is in favour of a debate. He suggested to the government, represented in the BAC by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal, to look into it. Meghwal assured us he will consult the minister concerned and fix a date for a discussion on the issue of price rise.

The BJP argues petrol prices went up during the time of UPA government too.

At that time…we had constituted the price stabilisation fund and offered subsidies… and we had prevented relentless increase in prices. Statistics are there with us… statistics itself is an eloquent testimony to what the UPA government had done to stabilise the prices.

Will the two Congress-ruled states reduce taxes to give relief to people?

The Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan governments had earlier reduced VAT on petrol and diesel to ease prices. And the Jharkhand government, of which the Congress is a part, had also reduced VAT drastically. The Jharkhand government had decided to subsidise Rs 25 per litre of petrol ration-card holders with

two-wheelers.