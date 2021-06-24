5-pronged strategy needed against Covid: Health Secretary

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that as per the revised vaccination guidelines, vaccines are now free for those above 18 across the country and people should be encouraged to get vaccinated. (File)

“Media is the most important pillar which has a social responsibility to inform and educate the masses in our collective fight against Covid-19. As the second wave stabilises and daily cases are seen to be declining across the country, the focus should be on vaccination and overcoming vaccine hesitancy,” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Wednesday.

He was addressing a national workshop organised by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in partnership with UNICEF, for media professionals across the country, on the current Covid-19 situation in India, the need to bust myths about vaccines and vaccination, and reinforce the importance of Covid-Appropriate Behaviour (CAB)

He added that as per the revised vaccination guidelines, vaccines are now free for those above 18 across the country and people should be encouraged to get vaccinated. The need of the hour is to follow the five-pronged strategy of Covid-Appropriate Behaviour, testing, tracing, treatment and vaccination.

Considering the dynamic clinical nature of the SARS-COV2 virus, vaccination and CAB, consisting of wearing the mask properly, frequent hand washing and maintaining six feet distance remain the most important interventions to contain the pandemic, he added.