5 pose as CBI officers to ‘kidnap’ two men, held

The accused were nabbed from Beniapukur and Park Street Police Station area. (Representational Image) The accused were nabbed from Beniapukur and Park Street Police Station area. (Representational Image)

Two men from Manipur were allegedly abducted by five people impersonating as CBI officers from New Town area in Kolkata on Friday. All the accused were arrested late in the night.

Police said that one Ngangom Pusparani Devi, a resident of Action Area 1 under New Town police station, lodged a complaint that her husband and his associate were abducted by five persons from their house.

“As per complaint, five persons, including two Manipuri men and a Punjabi man, went to their apartment and introduced themselves as CBI officers. After entering the flat, they took their mobile phones and took the two men away in a car,” said Bidhannagar Deputy Commissioner of Police J Mercy.

The abducted men have been identified as Tongbran Lukhoi Singh (43) of Imphal East and Moirangthem Shanta Singh (42) of Imphal West. Singh runs an NGO in Manipur.

“The kidnappers later called Tongbran’s wife and demanded Rs 15 lakh. A case has been initiated,” said a police officer.

During the investigation, the police arrested Vinod Rao (32), Md. Riaz Ali (32), Idris Ali (33), Nicky Khumallambam Singh (32) and Khairul Rahaman (49). They were nabbed from Beniapukur and Park Street Police Station area. Police also recovered several items, including cash, the car — in which the two men were taken away — and three fake arms from their possession.

