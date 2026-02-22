5 policemen killed after truck crashes into PCR van in Odisha

Five Odisha Police personnel were killed when a trailer truck collided with their PCR van in Jharsuguda. (PTI video grab)

Five personnel of the Odisha Police were killed and three others sustained severe injuries in a head-on collision in Jharsuguda in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident occurred in front of Adarsh Vidyalaya Jharsuguda under Sadar police station, when a speeding trailer truck collided with the PCR van carrying the police personnel.

The deceased were identified as APR personnel Kashiram Bhoi and Debadutta Sa, Drill Sub-Inspector Niranjan Kujur, Havildar Lingaraj Dhurua and Home Guard Bhaktabandhu Mirdha.

According to officials, the police personnel in the vehicle were on duty when it collided with the heavy vehicle that was coming from the opposite direction.