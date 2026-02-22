5 policemen killed after truck crashes into PCR van in Odisha

Five Odisha Police personnel lost their lives and three others were critically injured after a speeding trailer truck rammed into a PCR van in Jharsuguda in the early hours of Sunday.

2 min readBhubaneswarFeb 22, 2026 10:54 AM IST
Three others remain critically injured as police investigate the fatal road accident.Five Odisha Police personnel were killed when a trailer truck collided with their PCR van in Jharsuguda. (PTI video grab)
Five personnel of the Odisha Police were killed and three others sustained severe injuries in a head-on collision in Jharsuguda in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident occurred in front of Adarsh Vidyalaya Jharsuguda under Sadar police station, when a speeding trailer truck collided with the PCR van carrying the police personnel.

The deceased were identified as APR personnel Kashiram Bhoi and Debadutta Sa, Drill Sub-Inspector Niranjan Kujur, Havildar Lingaraj Dhurua and Home Guard Bhaktabandhu Mirdha.

According to officials, the police personnel in the vehicle were on duty when it collided with the heavy vehicle that was coming from the opposite direction.

Locals rushed to the site to rescue the injured. While five died on the spot, three others were rescued and rushed to the nearby hospital. As the condition of two among the injured deteriorated, they were rushed to the VIMSAR medical college in Burla and later to a private hospital in Bargarh. Their condition is stated to be critical.

The driver of the trailer also sustained injuries and has been admitted to the hospital in Jharsuguda.

Jharsuguda additional SP Madhusikta Mishra said a case has already been registered and is under investigation. Senior police officers visited the accident site to take stock of the situation.

