5% of positive samples to go for whole genome sequencing: Covid task force

The high-level task force for Covid-19 Saturday said that as a part of its strategy to detect and contain the mutant variant, as many five per cent of positive cases from all states will be tested for Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS).

On Saturday, the Health Ministry said more than 50 samples of UK returnees are currently under sequencing at the designated laboratories.

The meeting of the National Task Force on Covid-19 was attended by Dr Vinod Paul, Member, Niti Aayog, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria and independent subject experts. “NTF concluded that there is no need to change the existing treatment protocol in view of mutations…,” the Ministry said.

During the meeting, the NTF discussed the UK variant. “NTF recommended that in addition to the existing surveillance strategies, it is critical to conduct enhanced genomic surveillance for SARS-CoV-2, especially in incoming passengers from the UK.”