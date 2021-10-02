5 Navy men go missing after Uttarakhand avalanche

Five members of a Navy expedition team have gone missing Friday after getting caught in an avalanche near the summit of Mount Trishul in Uttarakhand.

Five of the ten-member team were safe. The Army, the Air Force, and the State Disaster Response Force were conducting a search operation for the other half of the contingent.

The Navy said in a statement: “Search and Rescue operations for five members of the Indian Navy mountaineering expedition to Mt Trishul, caught in an avalanche near summit camp is being progressed by the ground rescue team and helicopters” of the forces and the SDRF.

It said the 20-member expedition was flagged off from Mumbai on September 3. Ten climbers had started their approach on the final leg to the summit this morning, but were hit by the avalanche short of the summit. “…5 of the 10 climbers are safe,” the Navy said.

Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said the District Administration was on alert and ready to provide support.

The Navy is also coordinating with experts from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering. The operation was stalled after the sunset, and will resume on Saturday morning.