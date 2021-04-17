5 nabbed by Panchkula police for robbing, kidnapping woman, leaving her in jungle

They were produced on Friday in a local court and sent to three-days’ police remand.

Five people were nabbed by Panchkula police Thursday for allegedly looting and kidnapping a woman at gunpoint, and leaving her stranded in a jungle at Raipurrani, all in broad daylight, on April 13.

The accused have been identified as Satwinder alias Sonu (25), the victim’s driver, Ravi Sharma alias Pandit (25), Kamaljeet alias Succha, Yazur Pandey alias Noni (26), and Jaswinder alias Jassi (26).

They were produced on Friday in a local court and sent to three-days’ police remand.

The victim, Nisha Chaudhary, is a resident of Zirakpur. According to police, the driver had been working for her from the last five months and had planned the whole thing with his friends. The incident took place around 3.10 pm on April 13 when the victim alongwith her son’s friend was on her way to Dehradun.

It was then that the accused stopped the car near Raipur Rani on Naraingarh Road. Three accused walked out from the other car to the victim’s vehicle and forced the driver as well as the son’s friend out of vehicle and thrashed them.

They then drove away with the car, holding the victim hostage for a while before dumping her in a forest area and fleeing with the car. Before throwing her off the car, the accused took away her five credit cards, an ATM card, two mobile phones, Rs 4 lakh in cash and gold and diamond jewellery worn by the victim.

The police, suspecting involvement of insiders, began monitoring the driver’s movement. It was during the course of investigation that the accused driver’s involvement came to light.

A case was registered under section 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 392 (robbery), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Apex court order flouted, FIR not uploaded

While the Supreme Court, to uphold the right of an accused to information and put a check on authority of police, had ordered states and UTs to upload FIRs on government websites within 24 hours, the Panchkula police flouted the order by the apex court and did not upload this particular FIR.

While the incident took place on April 13, the FIR had not been uploaded on the portal till late Friday, even after the accused had been nabbed. FIRs lodged prior to and after the incident had though been uploaded.

A police officer of Panchkula, on condition of anonymity, said, “We have been asked to not upload sensitive FIRs which may cause pressure on the police.”