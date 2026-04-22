5 MP cops suspended after businessman alleges they stole gold worth 36 lakh

Five policemen in Indore have been suspended after they allegedly broke into a businessman’s home and stole 20 tola (about 233 gm) of gold and silverware worth Rs 36 lakh.

According to police officers, the incident took place on the night of April 1. The police team had reached the businessman’s home in connection with a cheque-bounce case against him. The businessman, Gaurav Jain, has alleged that the policemen broke down the door, misbehaved with his family members and left with gold jewellery and silverware.

Amrendra Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, said the suspended cops include Sanjay Bishnoi, Praveen Bhadoria, Dinesh Jat, Ravindra Kushwaha and a head constable.