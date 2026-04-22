5 MP cops suspended after businessman alleges they stole gold worth 36 lakh

Cops turn criminals? 5 suspended after businessman's gold theft complaint.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
2 min readUpdated: Apr 22, 2026 03:11 PM IST
Amrendra Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, said the suspended cops include Sanjay Bishnoi, Praveen Bhadoria, Dinesh Jat, Ravindra Kushwaha and a head constable. (X/@jitupatwari)Amrendra Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, said the suspended cops include Sanjay Bishnoi, Praveen Bhadoria, Dinesh Jat, Ravindra Kushwaha and a head constable. (X/@jitupatwari)
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Five policemen in Indore have been suspended after they allegedly broke into a businessman’s home and stole 20 tola (about 233 gm) of gold and silverware worth Rs 36 lakh.

According to police officers, the incident took place on the night of April 1. The police team had reached the businessman’s home in connection with a cheque-bounce case against him. The businessman, Gaurav Jain, has alleged that the policemen broke down the door, misbehaved with his family members and left with gold jewellery and silverware.

Amrendra Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, said the suspended cops include Sanjay Bishnoi, Praveen Bhadoria, Dinesh Jat, Ravindra Kushwaha and a head constable.

Jain has alleged that officers entered his home like thieves after disabling CCTV cameras and opening locks with a master key. He has also said in his complaint that the cops did not have a warrant and also damaged household items.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Kumar Prateek said, “All five policemen identified in the complaint have been suspended pending inquiry.” He said an investigation has been launched and further action will be taken based on the findings.

Earlier, state Congress chief Jitu Patwari had slammed the Mohan Yadav government in Madhya Pradesh over the incident. “Cops tasked with nabbing thieves broke into a home and stole 22 tolas of gold, a watch and phones,” he said. Patwari questioned whether the stolen gold had reached Vallabh Bhavan – the state secretariat – and asked why no case had been filed against the cops yet.

Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

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