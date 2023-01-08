scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

5 more arrested for Gorra village clash in Chhattisgarh

So far, a total of 26 people from both communities have been arrested for the violence that took place in Gorra village and Narayanpur city on January 1 and 2, respectively, said inspector general of police, Bastar range, Sundarraj P.

The Edka police in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district Sunday arrested five men for allegedly assaulting policemen when they tried to stop a fight between two tribal communities in Gorra village on January 1.

The five accused held Sunday have been identified as Premsagar Netam, 48, from Kumharpara in Narayanpur, Lachu Karanga, 32, from Chiprel, Santuram Dugga, 35, from Chiprel, Punuram Dugga, 45, from Chiprel and Rajman Karanga, 46, from Tertul. Two among the five are believed to be pastors, said a police source. All the accused were produced before a magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody.

Notably, BJP Narayanpur district chief Rupsai Salam was earlier arrested for the violence in Narayanpur city, where a church was vandalised on January 2.

About 2,000 people had gathered in Narayanpur city for a meeting on January 2 to protest against a clash between tribals following Christianity and other tribals in Gorra village the preceding day.

Salam was among the organisers who promised the district collector and superintendent of police that the meeting would be peaceful but it turned violent with 100-odd protestors barging towards Viswadeepti school in Banglapara. The mob broke the gates of the school and vandalised the Sacred Heart church located on the school campus.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 21:54 IST
