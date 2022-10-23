scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

5 men, two minors held in gang rape of techie in Jharkhand’s Chaibasa

The arrests were made by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is formed to probe the case, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

The arrests were made by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is formed to probe the case, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

Seven people, including two minors, were nabbed for the gang rape of the 26-year-old software engineer in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, police said on Sunday.

The arrests were made after interrogating some locals who frequent the secluded spot near the old aerodrome in Chaibasa where the incident happened, they said.

The woman, who works at a well-known IT company, was out with her boyfriend on a two-wheeler on Thursday evening when the incident happened. A group of people stopped the couple, beat them up and allegedly raped the woman after taking her to a nearby secluded spot, police said.

The woman’s wallet and mobile phones were recovered from those arrested, he said.

After raping her, the accused left her at the spot and fled. As she was walking back from the spot, a police van spotted her and she narrated the whole incident to them, an officer said.

They rushed her to the hospital and started an investigation, he added.

The woman is here since the outbreak of the pandemic as she is working from her home.

First published on: 23-10-2022 at 06:59:07 pm
