5 men get life imprisonment for murdering constable in Rajkot

However, a woman accused was let off for want of evidence. (Representational) However, a woman accused was let off for want of evidence. (Representational)

A local court in Rajkot on Friday convicted five men of murdering a police constable in 2013 and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

However, a woman accused was let off for want of evidence.

The court of Additional District Judge DD Thakkar pronounced Haka Bhakhodiya, Pravin Bhakhodiya, Bhavesh alias Bhoji Jinjuvadiya, Ranjit alias Velo Bhakhodiya and Vanraj alias Mano Khudadiya guilty of murdering police constable Pramod Avadhvasi in Navagam village on the city’s outskirts in March, 2013. However, the court acquitted Haka’s wife, Rama, for want of evidence.

Avadhvasi was attached to Kuvadva police station of Rajkot city at the time of his murder. He was allegedly hacked to death when he visited Haka’s house in 2013. As per the prosecution, Haka suspected that the police constable had an extramarital affair with his wife and therefore, the five men assaulted Avadhvasi with axes and clubs. Later, they dragged the constable’s body to the road and tried to pass the murder off as an accident.

Kuvadva police had booked the six for murder, criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence, among other charges. During investigation, police had traced Avadhvasi’s blood stains from the road to Haka’s house.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd