5 held for rape, torture of woman in Bengaluru, victim being tracked: police

The victim in the alleged incident is still being tracked by police and is reported to be in another state.

Bengaluru police have arrested five people, including a woman, in connection with a case of alleged sexual assault and torture of a woman in the city’s Ramamurthy Nagar area. The incident came to light after a video emerged on social media, the police said on Friday.

Two of the accused were fired at by police when they allegedly tried to flee while being taken for a crime site inspection on Friday morning, the police said.

The five arrested so far have been identified as Ridoy Babu, 25; Mohammed Babu Sahik, 30; Sagar, 23 (all from Bengaluru); Hakil, 23 from Hyderabad; and a woman who allegedly shared a room where the alleged incident took place over a week ago.

“Based on a video clip, wherein one woman was subjected to physical abuse and torture by a group of people, five culprits, including a woman, visible in the clip were traced and secured by Bengaluru City Police,” the police said in a statement. “On the basis of contents in the video clip and facts as disclosed during preliminary interrogation of the secured, a case of rape, assault and under other relevant provisions of law has been registered.”

The probe of the arrested persons revealed that “the victim woman is away in a neighbouring state” and a police team has been dispatched to trace her, the police said.

“As per information revealed so far, all of them are part of same group and believed to be from Bangladesh. Due to financial differences, culprits brutalised the victim, who is also said to be a Bangladeshi, brought to India for human trafficking,” the police said.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the incident came to light after Union minister Kiren Rijiju flagged a video on social media and sought more information on it. “The video was viral on various social media sites and Union minister Kiren Rijiju had tweeted about the incident. Bengaluru police, within hours, traced the gang and its members were arrested,” Bommai said.

“There are a a few more people involved in this case and they are in Kerala. We will arrest them soon and a team is formed to investigate this incident which is being supervised by the Bengaluru city police commissioner,” he said.

On Friday morning, the four men arrested in the case were taken to the house in K Channasandra, where the alleged incident occurred, and two of them, Hridoy and Sagar, tried to attack policemen and escape, the police said, adding that hey were shot in their legs.

The video of the alleged incident was reportedly circulated in Bangladesh and parts of North-east of India.

Assam police traced the origin of the phone number from which the video was sent and reportedly alerted Bengaluru police.

Following information from Assam police, special teams were formed by Bengaluru police and the gang was arrested on Thursday evening from a rented house at Avalahalli, Ramamurthy Nagar in east Bengaluru, police said. The accused worked as laborers in Bengaluru, the police said.