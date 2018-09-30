Mumbai: Five held for cheating bank with forged documents

Five were arrested for cheating a bank of Rs 1.48 crore (Representational) Five were arrested for cheating a bank of Rs 1.48 crore (Representational)

Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested five people for allegedly cheating a state-owned bank of Rs 1.48 crore by seeking loan using forged documents. Police said the group either took business, vehicle or home loans.

Senior Inspector Himeji Aadhav of Crime Branch Unit 11 said, “We were informed that a gang, which has been operating from Mumbai, is involved in seeking loan from government banks on the basis of forged documents.”

Police said initially it got hold of the mastermind, Kaushik Kumar Nath alias Romi Kapoor, who has cheated several other banks using a similar modus operandi. The investigators revealed that while Nath was arrested in 2013 by the Assam Police, he is an accused in a case lodged in Kolkata, which is being probed by the CBI.

Nath was arrested from Oshiwara on September 21. Following his confession, the four other accused were arrested.

“After Nath revealed the group has cheated a nationalised bank of Rs 59 lakh, Rs 29 lakh, Rs 31 lakh and Rs 29 lakh using forged documents, we registered a case of cheating and forgery with the Oshiwara police and gave a written intimation to the bank informing about the fraud,” said Aadav.

Police said Nath was accompanied by Vikas Dongare (34), an automobile dealer and Hitesh Koshia (28), who worked as an accountant. The group was helped by two bank agents — Saket Dixit (34) and Vishal Towari (41) — who were brought in for enquiry and later arrested. They were given a percentage of the amount as commission.

Nath, police said, claims to have worked with Merchant Navy. “As it didn’t work out for him, he started exporting rice and incurred huge loss… he then formed a gang and started duping banks,” said an officer.

