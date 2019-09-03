‘5%…GDP is 5%’: P Chidambaram mocks Modi govt outside Delhi court

Former finance minister P Chidambaram Tuesday mocked the Narendra Modi-led government over the economic slowdown, saying “5 per cent…GDP is 5 per cent” after he stepped out of the Delhi court which is hearing the INX Media case. Chidambaram made the remarks when he was questioned by the media over his prolonged CBI custody outside the court premises.

Advertising

The Delhi court on Tuesday extended his CBI custody till September 5 in the case related to corruption charges in the INX Media case. Chidambaram has been in CBI custody after he was dramatically arrested on August 22 in the INX media case.

Chidambaram, 73, was produced before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar on Tuesday. The judge was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Chidambaram’s counsel that the apex court has passed an order today that the former minister be kept in CBI custody till September 5.

Last week, data released by National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that weak manufacturing and consumption numbers dragged the country’s GDP growth to a 25-quarter low of 5 per cent in the first quarter (April-June) of the current fiscal. The GDP growth rate has now slowed for the fifth consecutive quarter with the previous low recorded at 4.3 per cent in March 2013.