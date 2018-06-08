Five patients die in Kanpur hospital ICU, attendants allege AC plant failure

The deceased patients were identified as Indrapal (75) of Nurwal, Ganga Prasad Yadav (75) of Budhi-Khera Unnao, Rasool Baksh (62) of Sandeela Hardoi, Murari Lal (65) of Azamgarh and another person whose identity could not be established immediately. (Representational) The deceased patients were identified as Indrapal (75) of Nurwal, Ganga Prasad Yadav (75) of Budhi-Khera Unnao, Rasool Baksh (62) of Sandeela Hardoi, Murari Lal (65) of Azamgarh and another person whose identity could not be established immediately. (Representational)

As many as five elderly patients died in the ICU of a state-run hospital in Kanpur during the last two days, with their attendants alleging AC plant failure as the reason behind the deaths, a charge refuted by the administration of the facility.

While the attendants of the patients alleged that the AC plant in the ICU of Lala Lajpat Rai hospital was not working for the past several days leading to their deaths, the principal of the Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Medical College, under which the hospital functions, said the patients died due to serious illness and not because of any AC failure.

“There were problems in the AC plant yesterday. The problems were fixed, but they again cropped up,” principal Navneet Kumar admitted but emphatically denied the charges that the patients died due to air conditioning problem.

“The ICU has serious patients but none died due to AC failure,” he told reporters here.

He said the technicians have been asked to rectify the problem in the AC plant at the earliest and a probe has been instituted into the matter.

The deceased patients were identified as Indrapal (75) of Nurwal, Ganga Prasad Yadav (75) of Budhi-Khera Unnao, Rasool Baksh (62) of Sandeela Hardoi, Murari Lal (65) of Azamgarh and another person whose identity could not be established immediately.

