5 cops, 2 health officials held for ‘tiger skin ritual’

Police on Friday arrested eight people, including two health department officials and five police personnel, for the possession of a tiger skin.
Officials believe that the accused had procured the tiger skin from some villagers and had brought it to the temple for a special “tantrik pooja” meant to provide prosperity and wealth, police said.
Bastar division IG P Sundarraj, said, “We had information that some people were coming to perform some ritual using a tiger skin at a local temple.
The men were trapped near the temple in the early morning hours of Friday.”
