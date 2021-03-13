scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 13, 2021
5 cops, 2 health officials held for ‘tiger skin ritual’

Officials believe that the accused had procured the tiger skin from some villagers and had brought it to the temple for a special “tantrik pooja” meant to provide prosperity and wealth, police said.

By: Express News Service | Raipur |
March 13, 2021 5:52:26 am
Bastar division IG P Sundarraj, said, “We had information that some people were coming to perform some ritual using a tiger skin at a local temple. The men were trapped near the temple in the early morning hours of Friday.”

Police on Friday arrested eight people, including two health department officials and five police personnel, for the possession of a tiger skin.

Bastar division IG P Sundarraj, said, “We had information that some people were coming to perform some ritual using a tiger skin at a local temple.
The men were trapped near the temple in the early morning hours of Friday.”

 

