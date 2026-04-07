5 children die in 5 days: Expert teams rush to 2 Rajasthan villages to probe mystery illness

A team of specialists from RNT Medical College, Udaipur, has been dispatched to conduct a detailed on-ground investigation and determine the cause of the deaths.

The deaths of five children at two villages in the Lasadiya area of Rajasthan’s Salumbar district between April 1 and April 5 after developing fever have led to medical teams being rushed to the area as authorities implemented measures to monitor the situation.

A team of specialists from RNT Medical College, Udaipur, has been dispatched to conduct a detailed on-ground investigation and determine the cause of the deaths. Another team from the Directorate of Health Services, Jaipur, has also been sent to assist in monitoring and response efforts.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has taken cognisance of the situation, directing officials to ascertain the facts, identify the cause of the deaths, and implement measures to prevent further spread of the illness.