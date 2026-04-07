5 children die in 5 days: Expert teams rush to 2 Rajasthan villages to probe mystery illness

The deaths of five children at two villages in the Lasadiya area of Rajasthan’s Salumbar district between April 1 and April 5 after developing fever have led to medical teams being rushed to the area as authorities implemented measures to monitor the situation.
A team of specialists from RNT Medical College, Udaipur, has been dispatched to conduct a detailed on-ground investigation and determine the cause of the deaths. Another team from the Directorate of Health Services, Jaipur, has also been sent to assist in monitoring and response efforts.
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has taken cognisance of the situation, directing officials to ascertain the facts, identify the cause of the deaths, and implement measures to prevent further spread of the illness.
The children who died were between 2 and 4 years old.
Chief Secretary V Srinivas reviewed the situation through video conferencing on Monday night and issued directions for continuous monitoring and coordinated action among departments.
Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Gayatri Rathore said, “Immediate treatment will be provided to any child showing symptoms. Critically ill children are to be referred without delay to district hospitals or medical college facilities.”
Authorities have also initiated preventive measures against possible mosquito-borne diseases, including anti-larval activities, source reduction, and fogging operations in the affected areas.
Officials said further action will depend on the findings of the expert teams, as efforts continue to contain the situation and prevent additional casualties.
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Health teams have been deployed across the affected villages and nearby areas to conduct intensive screening of children, particularly those showing fever-like symptoms.
Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions.
Expertise and Experience
Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public.
Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas:
Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight.
Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women.
Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use.
Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More