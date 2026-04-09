5 children dead of suspected encephalitis in Rajasthan district, health dept on alert

A series of deaths, due to suspected viral encephalitis, in Rajasthan’s Salumbar district has sparked an intensive survey by the Health Department and district officials in the affected villages as well as the region.

Over the past few days, five children have died under ‘mysterious’ circumstances in Salumbar’s Ghata and Lalpura villages under Lasadiya block. These include brothers Deepak (4) and Laxman (3), as well as Seema (4) from Lalpura, and Rahul (4) and Kajal (2) of Ghata.

Salumbar District Collector Muhammad Junaid told The Indian Express that the deceased children had common symptoms, including vomiting, unconsciousness and altered sensorium. “These point to some kind of encephalitis. In the opinion of the team from Udaipur Medical College, it is a suspected case of viral encephalitis. One suspicion is that it could be a variant, ‘Chandipura’ virus, although the final word is awaited from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, where the samples have been sent.”