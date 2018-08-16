Follow Us:
Thursday, August 16, 2018
A police party intercepted a bovine smuggler, identified as Taj Mohammad, Wednesday in Kandi area and rescued 14 bovines, he said.

By: PTI | Jammu | Published: August 16, 2018 10:34:24 pm
5 bovine smugglers arrested, 57 animals rescued in J-K. (Representational)

Police have foiled four major bids to smuggle bovines and rescued 57 animals in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said Thursday.

A police party intercepted a bovine smuggler, identified as Taj Mohammad, Wednesday in Kandi area and rescued 14 bovines, he said.

In Thanamandi area, a police team intercepted two vehicles and rescued 15 bovines, the official said, adding that two people — Zakir Hussain and Nazaqat Hussain — were arrested.

Police rescued four bovines in Daki Kote area of Rajouri district and arrested Wali Mohammad in this regard, he said.

In another incident, a police team rescued 24 bovines in Khorbani Galli area and arrested bovine smuggler Mohammad Iqbal, the official added.

