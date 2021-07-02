5 bodies dug out in Dewas: Madhya Pradesh CM says case to be fast-tracked

Two days after bodies of five members of a Dalit family were found buried in a field in Nemavar, in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced compensation of Rs 40 lakh for the family under SC/ST Act and said the case will be tried in a fast-track court, even as Opposition leader Kamal Nath of the Congress demanded a CBI inquiry.

The five deceased were reported missing on May 13. They have been identified as Rapali Kaste (21), her mother Mamtabai Kaste (45), sister Divya Kaste (14), cousin sister Pooja Oswal (15), and cousin brother Pavan Oswal (14).

The bodies were dug up from an eight-foot pit dug on a field owned by the accused, Surrendra Singh Chouhan.

Police learnt that they had been killed and buried after detaining Surrendra and questioning him — Dewas SP Shiv Dayal said Surrendra confessed to the crime during questioning.