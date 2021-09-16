5 BJP-ruled states among 12 that suggested higher MSP for wheat

At least 12 states, including five ruled by the BJP, suggested the minimum support price (MSP) for wheat — in the range of Rs 2,200 to 8,258 per quintal for the rabi marketing season 2022-23 — higher than the MSP of Rs 2,015 per quintal declared by the Centre earlier this month.

The Centre’s announcement of MSPs for six rabi crops on September 8 was on the lines of recommendations made by the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) in its report on the ‘Price Policy for Rabi Crops: The Marketing Season 2022-23’. The wheat MSP saw an increase of just 2.03 percent, from Rs 1,975 to Rs 2015 per quintal, the lowest in the last 12 years.

The report also shows that the states have suggested higher MSPs for five other rabi crops — barley, gram, lentil, rapeseed and mustard and safflower.

Wheat is the major rabi crop. In the rabi marketing season 2021-22, nearly 50 lakh farmers availed of the wheat MSP.

“There are variations in cost estimates provided by the states and CACP cost estimates. The main reasons for variations in these two sets of estimates are different methodologies and cost concepts used by the states and CACP,” the report said.

BJP-ruled Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka and UP, besides Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana and West Bengal suggested MSP for wheat in the range of Rs 2,200 to Rs 8,258/quintal.