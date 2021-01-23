4G curbs extended in J&K till February 6

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday extended restrictions on 4G high-speed mobile Internet services till February 6, saying that the “threat perception on the security front” in the Union Territory “continues to be high”.

Pointing out that except for the districts of Ganderbal and Udhampur, the Internet speed on mobile data services shall continue to be restricted to 2G, an order issued by the UT’s Principal Secretary Home, Shaleen Kabra, said there was credible intelligence inputs about preparedness of terrorists “to infiltrate from across the IB/LoC”.

“These restrictions have helped thwart the nefarious designs of the radical and terrorist organisations operating in the UT of J&K to misguide, provoke and incite the youth in furthering their anti-India agenda since regulation of high speed mobile internet prevents easy streaming/ dissemination/ downloading of such material/ videos,’’ the order said.

“Reports further suggest that data services that rely on availability of high speed Internet are extensively utilised for coordinating and facilitating infiltration,” it pointed out, adding that “in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India”, the Internet services shall not be provided to pre-paid SIM card holders, unless verified as per the norms applicable for post-paid connections.

For fixed-line Internet subscribers, connectivity shall be continued to be made available with Mac-binding, the order said.