49 days after partner went ‘missing’, Gujarat cop held for murder; Congress leader also booked

Shortly after midnight on June 5, a few hours after Sweety Patel, 37, and her live-in partner Ajay Desai, a Police Inspector heading the Vadodara rural Special Operations Group (SOG), reportedly had a fight over his marriage to another woman, Desai allegedly smothered Sweety in their bedroom while she was sleeping next to their two-year-old son. Investigators said Desai then allegedly wrapped Sweety’s body in a quilt and waited.

At the break of dawn, he allegedly loaded the body on his vehicle and called Sweety’s brother to come over to take care of their son, saying that she had “gone missing”, according to the investigators. Once his brother-in-law arrived, Desai drove the vehicle to an under-construction structure co-owned by Congress leader Kiritsinh Jadeja in Atalia village of Bharuch district and allegedly consigned the body to flames.

He then returned to Vadodara to be with his wife, while also trying to search for a “missing” Sweety, the police said.

On Saturday, the Crime Branch detained Desai and Jadeja — 49 days after the alleged crime took place.

Police said although Jadeja, a Congress candidate from Karjan constituency in November 2020 Assembly bypolls, did not accompany Desai to Atalia to dispose of the body, he was allegedly aware that the inspector had murdered Sweety and was looking for a place to dispose of the body. He allegedly offered his land for this.

Police have booked Desai and Jadeja under IPC Sections 302 (culpable homicide amounting to murder), 204 (causing disappearance of evidence), and 114 (committing the crime in presence of an abettor).

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad DCB, Chaitanya Mandlik said that following Desai’s last-minute refusal to undergo a narco analysis on Thursday, the officers sat him down and counselled him to confess his crime.

Mandlik said: “He is a police officer. He knew it was going to be detected. All evidence was leading to him but we wanted to be sure before making an arrest… We sat him down and explained to him that he will have to face this bad patch…. It can be done calmly, as he is also aware. He cooperated and we did not have to interrogate him much.”

Desai, investigators said, had planned to kill Sweety as he was unable to “handle the social pressure” he was facing due to their relationship. They started living together in 2016, police said.