4,800 migrant labourers board trains from Haryana to their home states

Anil Marandi from Purnia, who boarded the train, said, “I came here to do farming. I did not face any problem here, but due to the lockdown, I have to go from here.” (Express Photo by Javed Raja) Anil Marandi from Purnia, who boarded the train, said, “I came here to do farming. I did not face any problem here, but due to the lockdown, I have to go from here.” (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

HARYANA IS running special Shramik trains from various railway stations daily to send the migrant labourers to their homes. On Saturday, 3,600 migrant labourers were sent to Bihar and Madhya Pradesh by three trains from Rewari and 1,200 migrant workers were sent to Bihar in the train from Bhiwani.

“All the migrant labourers were brought to the railway stations by special buses. Besides cleaning the platforms frequently with vacuum cleaners, the hands of the migrant labourers were also sanitized. Health check-up of all migrant workers was conducted to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Help desks were set up in front of each compartment from where tickets were given to every passenger. The tickets for each passenger were stamped with ‘Paid for Haryana’, which means the expenses of travel for migrant labourers have been borne by the Haryana government”, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Saturday.

Anil Marandi from Purnia, who boarded the train, said, “I came here to do farming. I did not face any problem here, but due to the lockdown, I have to go from here.”

Chhote Lal from Purnia added, “I did not want to leave but the circumstances of my family are such that I have to go back home.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd