48 truck drivers, cleaners held for assaulting cops, sugar factory authorities

The truck drivers had been questioned by the police for plying during the lockdown. Express Photo: Pavan Khengre (Representational) The truck drivers had been questioned by the police for plying during the lockdown. Express Photo: Pavan Khengre (Representational)

As many as 48 truck drivers and cleaners were arrested Friday for allegedly assaulting police personnel and the Bardoli sugar factory authorities.

The incident happened at a sugarcane yard near the factory.

According to police, on Friday evening, over 40 trucks and tractors loaded with sugarcane, which was brought from sugarcane fields in Walia in Bharuch district and Uchhal taluka in Tapi district, were returning to the factory to unload the stock.

Sources said that, on the way, the drivers of the trucks and tractors were allegedly warned by police for plying during the lockdown. The truck driver told the transport committee people that from now, they will not go to collect the sugarcanes from Tapi and Bharuch districts as they face a lot of problems from the police department.

Vice-president of the factory Bhavesh Patel along with transport committee members Ravji Patel and Niraj Patel had a talk with the drivers.

But the drivers allegedly manhandled them, police said. The drivers told them that they will not allow to unload the sugarcane from their vehicles and will not go back.

The sugar factory authorities called police and Bardoli Police Inspector Mahesh Gilater and a team of police officers reached the sugarcane yard. Police said that they carried out a compromise talk between the sugar factory authorities and the truck drivers.

According to police, the peaceful meeting turned violent and angry truck drivers attacked them.

Inspector Mahesh Gilater had registered a complaint of rioting in this connection against the truck drivers and cleaners, at Bardoli police station.

Bardoli police inspector Mahesh Gilater said, “We went to the spot to convince the truck drivers peacefully but they attacked me with sugarcane. The vice president of Bardoli sugar factory and the two committee members were also injured in the incident. We have arrested 48 truck drivers and cleaners in connection with the incident.”

They were booked under charges of rioting.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd