48 days after death, Indian sailor Dixit Solanki, killed in Oman missile strike, finally cremated in Mumbai

Dixit Solanki, a 32 year old seafarer working as an oiler onboard the vessel MKD Vyom, was killed in a suspected missile strike off the coast of Oman. (File photo)

Forty-eight days after he was killed in a missile strike off the coast of Oman, the last rites of Indian sailor Dixit Solanki, a resident of Kandivali, Mumbai, were performed at the Dhanukarwadi cremation ground in Kandivali West on Saturday in the presence of close family members.

Solanki had died on March 1, 2025, on a merchant vessel in West Asia, making him the first Indian casualty of the ongoing conflict in the region. His remains reached Mumbai only on April 5, more than a month after his death.

“We finally laid him to rest today,” said his sister, Mitali Solanki, after the cremation held around 11 am. She added that the family struggled for weeks to establish the identity of the remains.