‘47% of Punjab’s Covid patients are young adults, who are infecting elders, children’

THE PUNJAB health department is worried about the fact that around 47 per cent of those who have so far tested positive for Covid-19 in the state are young adults aged between 20 and 40 years, and they are passing on the infection to elders and children.

Punjab State System Corporation chairman Amardeep Singh Cheema said this in a press statement on Friday. “It is a matter of worry for the health department that young adults are tested positive in big numbers. Most of these adults remain asymptomatic and spread the infection unintentionally,” he added.

“Out of total positive cases, 11 per cent are aged between 61-70 years whereas 16 per cent are above 70 years. It has been observed that Covid positive young adults are coming in contact with elders and children and passing on the infection. Otherwise most elders and children remain at home,” said Cheema.

He further said, “It is true that Covid-19 is not hurting positive young patients much, but infection passed elders and children could be dangerous. So I request adults to follow health department instructions.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd