46% of total trains carrying migrants were from Gujarat: govt

Number of trains that carried labourers from Gujarat comes close to 46% of the total trains that ran from different states, he added. (Representational Photo) Number of trains that carried labourers from Gujarat comes close to 46% of the total trains that ran from different states, he added. (Representational Photo)

Out of the 364 trains that carried migrants to their home states till Saturday amid the COVID-19 lockdown, 167 had departed from Gujarat, government officials said.

Secretary to the Chief Minister Ashwani Kumar on Sunday said that the 167 trains carried over 2 lakh labourers to states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand.

Number of trains that carried labourers from Gujarat comes close to 46% of the total trains that ran from different states, he added.

Kumar also said that 56 more trains were to leave from Gujarat, on Sunday, carrying 67,200 labourers to their native states. With that, he said, the total number of labourers being taken from Gujarat to their native places will come to 2.68 lakhs.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd