46 NDRF teams stationed in flood-prone areas of 14 states: Ministry of Home Affairs

The teams will assist state administrations in rescue and relief work, the spokesman said. (PTI Photo/File) The teams will assist state administrations in rescue and relief work, the spokesman said. (PTI Photo/File)

As part of proactive measures, 46 fully equipped rescue teams of the NDRF have been stationed in flood-prone areas in 14 states, the Union home ministry said today. The National Disaster Response Force teams, comprising 1,384 personnel, have been deployed in vulnerable areas in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand and West Bengal, a home ministry spokesperson said.

He said the NDRF rescued 20 stranded people, including five pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. The teams will assist state administrations in rescue and relief work, the spokesman said.

A 24X7 NDRF control room in the national capital is closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with other agencies for additional deployment, he said.

In Assam, the Brahmaputra river was in spate today at Neamatighat in Jorhat district and at Tezpur in Sonitpur district, according to the ministry. The Jiabharali, a tributary of the Brahmaputra, was flowing above the danger mark at North Trunk road in Sonitpur district.

In Bihar, the Mahananda river was posing a threat at Jhawa in Katihar district and at Dhengraghat in Purnia district. While the Bagmati river was in spate at Benibad in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, the Kamalabalan river was flowing above the danger mark at Jhanjharpur in Madhubani district in the state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App