46 Covid deaths reported in Punjab

FORTY-SIX MORE Covid deaths were reported in Punjab on Monday, driving up the state toll to 3,284.

With 1,271 new cases the tally is now 1,11,375.

The deaths were reported from Jalandhar (8), Mohali (7), Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana (6 each), Gurdaspur (5), Amritsar (4), Kapurthala, Pathankot and Tarn Taran ( 2 each) and Bathinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mansa and Sangrur (1 each).

Among the districts which recorded new cases of infections were Amritsar (180), Ludhiana (138), Mohali (127), Jalandhar (101) and Gurdaspur (88).

Ludhiana has reported maximum Covid deaths (723), followed by Jalandhar (381), Amritsar (351), Patiala (318), Mohali (179), Hoshiarpur (146), Sangrur (143), Kapurthala (136), Gurdaspur (134), Bathinda (107) and Ferozepur (93).

Ludhiana has also reported maximum cases of infection (17615), followed by Jalandhar (12742), Patiala (11399), Mohali (10116), Amritsar (9724), Gurdaspur (5767), Bathinda (5747), Hoshiarpur (4384), Ferozepur (3628), Pathankot (3582) and Sangrur (3497).

There are 17,746 active cases of infection in the state, 331 on oxygen support and 68 on ventilator support, while 90,435 patients have been discharged after recovery.

