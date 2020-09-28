scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 28, 2020
MUST READ

46 Covid deaths reported in Punjab

There are 17,746 active cases of infection in the state, 331 on oxygen support and 68 on ventilator support, while 90,435 patients have been discharged after recovery.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | September 28, 2020 11:59:34 pm
punjab coronavirus news update, punjab covid cases, punjab covid cases toll, covid-19 death toll, indian express newsAmong the districts which recorded new cases of infections were Amritsar (180), Ludhiana (138), Mohali (127), Jalandhar (101) and Gurdaspur (88).

FORTY-SIX MORE Covid deaths were reported in Punjab on Monday, driving up the state toll to 3,284.

With 1,271 new cases the tally is now 1,11,375.

The deaths were reported from Jalandhar (8), Mohali (7), Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana (6 each), Gurdaspur (5), Amritsar (4), Kapurthala, Pathankot and Tarn Taran ( 2 each) and Bathinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mansa and Sangrur (1 each).

Among the districts which recorded new cases of infections were Amritsar (180), Ludhiana (138), Mohali (127), Jalandhar (101) and Gurdaspur (88).

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Ludhiana has reported maximum Covid deaths (723), followed by Jalandhar (381), Amritsar (351), Patiala (318), Mohali (179), Hoshiarpur (146), Sangrur (143), Kapurthala (136), Gurdaspur (134), Bathinda (107) and Ferozepur (93).

Ludhiana has also reported maximum cases of infection (17615), followed by Jalandhar (12742), Patiala (11399), Mohali (10116), Amritsar (9724), Gurdaspur (5767), Bathinda (5747), Hoshiarpur (4384), Ferozepur (3628), Pathankot (3582) and Sangrur (3497).

There are 17,746 active cases of infection in the state, 331 on oxygen support and 68 on ventilator support, while 90,435 patients have been discharged after recovery.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 28: Latest News

Advertisement