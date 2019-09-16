45,000 people evacuated as heavy rain lashes Madhya Pradesh

Over 45,000 people have been shifted to safer places, nearly 20,000 of them in the last 24 hours in Mandsaur and Neemuch districts, as Madhya Pradesh, especially districts in western and central areas, continued to suffer from heavy rainfall.

The state has received 33 per cent (1176.2 mm against 882.6 mm) rainfall above the long period average (LPA). Out of 52 districts, 33 have received excess rainfall while 17 have received average rainfall. Only Shahdol and Sidhi districts have received 22 and 24 per cent rainfall less than the LPA.