4,500 tests done in a day using pooling, 317 new cases reported

Of the total cases in Ahmedabad till date, 3,011 have been reported from AMC jurisdiction and 35 from the rural jurisdiction. (Representational Photo) Of the total cases in Ahmedabad till date, 3,011 have been reported from AMC jurisdiction and 35 from the rural jurisdiction. (Representational Photo)

Gujarat on Thursday reported 313 COVID-19 cases, taking state tally to 4,437, while the testing capacity of the state has been increased — 4,519 tests were done in last 24 hours.

As many as 18 COVID-19 patients succumbed to the infection, with five of them having no other serious ailments, taking the death toll in the state to 218.

With 253 more cases being reported on Thursday, the number of positive cases in Ahmedabad crossed 3000 mark, taking the district tally to 3,046. Ahmedabad, which has the most number of patients in the state, has reported 1,000 cases in less than five days.

Principal Health Secretary on Thursday said that state has been able to increase its testing capacity, which was 3,000 tests per day, using “pooling” technique.

“In pooling, more than five samples are simultaneously (mixed together) and tested in the same kit. This has been suggested by the ICMR and several countries such as Israel have been doing this successfully. We have been trying and calibrating this as a pilot over the last few days and now we are ramping up our testing capacity by using these pooled samples as well,” added Ravi.

Ahmedabad reported 12 deaths of which four had no serious ailments. These include three who were admitted at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital – a 62-year-old woman and two men aged 34 and 42 years. Another 45-year -old man who was at SVP Hospital and had no known comorbidities, too succumbed to the infection.

Of the remaining eight who died, two at Civil Hospital – 57-year-old woman and 65-year-old man – had diabetes, a 65-year-old man at SVP Hospital had hypertension, a 76-year-old woman at GMERS Sola had asthmatic condition. Two 80-year-old men at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital died with one already suffering from prostate conditions and another from brain-related issues. Two others who died at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, had multiple comorbidities with a 75-year-old woman suffering from diabetes and hypertension and another 54-year old woman with diabetes, hypertension and kidney issues.

Of the total cases in Ahmedabad till date, 3,011 have been reported from AMC jurisdiction and 35 from the rural jurisdiction. One-third of the reported cases from the rural jurisdiction have already been discharged (12) and not a single death has been reported.

In Vadodara, the positive cases went up to 305, with 20 more people testing positive in a single day, including an 85-year-old man who tested positive from Lehripura near Nyaymandir while two others died including a 35-year-old man from Chokari village in Padri who reportedly had no comorbidities. The death toll in the district has reached 21.

Anand tally went up to 79 with two men aged 64 and 53 years, testing positive from Khambat. The district also reported its fourth death in a 72-year-old diabetic man.

In Surat, death toll rose to 25 with three more succumbing to COVID-19 including a 48-year-old man who had kidney disease and a 38-year-old man who had jaundice. With 13 new cases, Surat tally went up to 614.

Panchmahals reported 10 more cases, including three medical practitioners. Majority of the cases were reported from Polan Bazaar area and Sehra Bhagol area. With this, the district now has 39 positive cases. Gandhinagar too reported 10 more cases, taking the district total to 48.

Bhavnagar reported four cases, while Mehsana reported three taking the respective districts’ total to 47 and 11.

In Aravalli, one more person has tested positive for COVID-19 taking the district tally to 19.

Dahod has also reported one more positive case. However, according to the district collector, a person residing in Ahmedabad since the last 10 years with his Aadhaar card having address in Dahod, had tested positive. The patient was being treated in Ahmedabad, the collector said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd