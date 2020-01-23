45 minors begging on Surat roads sent to juvenile home

The policemen caught the minors begging on the roadside and their parents who were allegedly forcing children into it. (Source: Express Photo/File) The policemen caught the minors begging on the roadside and their parents who were allegedly forcing children into it. (Source: Express Photo/File)

The Surat police, on Wednesday, caught 45 minors involved in begging at busy junctions and sent them to juvenile home, after registering 12 offences against their parents, as part of a drive to curb begging.

Following complaints of harassment by vehicle users, Surat police commissioner RB Brahmbhatt had directed inspectors of all 27 police stations in the city to carry out the drive against minors begging at traffic junctions as well as near temples and dargahs.

Acting on the commissioner’s instructions, the policemen caught the minors begging on the roadside and their parents who were allegedly forcing children into it. Police sent the minors to the juvenile home at Katargam and registered 12 offences under Juvenile justice Act section 76(3), against their parents who were arrested. Police also detained 35 women who were released after warning.

Religious places covered under the drive were Sai Baba temple (Chauta Bazaar), Kshetrapal temple (Sagrampura), Khwaja Dana dargah (Badekhan Chakla), Shanidev Temple (Udhna Magdalla road), Bada Ganesh temple (Sumul Dairy road), Kantareshwar Mahadeve Temple (Katargam), Ambaji temple (Parle Point), Old Ambaji Temple (Khapatia Chakla), Lanka Vijay Hanuman temple (Amroli) and Rokadiya Hanuman temple (Kharwar Nagar). RB Brahmbhatt told The Indian Express, “The drive will continue in the coming days. We are also talking to some NGOs to take care of the education of such minors. A few minors who are orphans told us that they wished to join schools. We will make some arrangements for them.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App