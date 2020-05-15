Follow Us:
Thursday, May 14, 2020
447 new Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, two deaths in Chennai

Among the total 66 deaths reported in the state, Chennai had 44 and neighbouring district Chengalpet had four cases.

Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 447 Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 9,674. There were two deaths reported, both of them in state capital Chennai.

Chennai also accounted for most of the fresh cases—363. Among the active cases, too, Chennai led with 4,834 cases.

Among the positive cases were nine people who came back from abroad and 11 who returned from Maharashtra.

State Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said Tamil Nadu continues to top the sample testing charts in India. “While India has a total of 19 lakh samples tested, Tamil Nadu alone tested over 3 lakh,” he said. Quoting observations from medical experts, Vijayabaskar said the state had the lowest death rate in the country (0.67 per cent) as a result of early diagnosis through contact tracing.

