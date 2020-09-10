4,442 cases pending against sitting, former legislators

Of the 4,442 cases, 413 are in respect of offences that are punishable with imprisonment for life, and of them, 174 involve sitting MPs/ MLAs. (File)

There are 4,442 cases pending against current and former MPs and MLAs in courts across the country, including 2,556 cases against sitting people’s representatives, according to data furnished by the different High Courts to the Supreme Court.

The apex court, which is hearing a PIL regarding fast-tracking of cases against sitting and former people’s representatives, had on March 5 asked the Registrars General of all High Courts to provide information regarding pending cases.

The data thus furnished was compiled by Senior Advocate Vijay Hansaria, who is the amicus curiae in the matter, and submitted in the form of an affidavit to the Supreme Court.

According to the data, Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 1,217 pending cases, of which 446 are against sitting legislators.

Bihar comes next with 531 cases, including 256 against sitting legislators, followed by Kerala with 333 cases of which 310 are against sitting legislators.

Of the 4,442 cases, 413 are in respect of offences that are punishable with imprisonment for life, and of them, 174 involve sitting MPs/ MLAs.

The affidavit pointed out that a large number of cases is pending at appearance stage and even non bailable warrants issued by courts have not been executed.

“In large number of cases even charges have not been framed including those punishable with imprisonment for life,” it said.

