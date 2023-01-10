444 people, including 237 Bangladeshis, nabbed by BSF’s North Bengal Frontier troops in 2022

Troops of the Border Security Force’s (BSF) North Bengal Frontier caught 444 people, including 237 Bangladeshi nationals, from the Indo-Bangladesh border in 2022.

A spokesperson for the force said, “We have caught a total (of) 207 Indian nationals; 175 male and 32 women, including one constable of Bihar military police with huge (amounts of) dummy fake Indian currency. We have also caught 237 Bangladeshi nationals; 186 male and 51 women, including 12 Bangladeshi touts, were apprehended by the troops of North Bengal Frontier in 2022.”

In the last one year, acting on tip-offs as well as in joint operations with the police, troops of the North Bengal Frontier made effective seizures, including “3,430 number of cattle, one jar of snake venom and more than Rs 7 crore of contraband items from the entire border area of North Bengal Frontier” which was being smuggled from India to Bangladesh, the spokesperson added.

Sharing data on narcotics items, the force said it seized 77,454 bottles of phensedyl, 1,126.76 kg of ganja, 24,223 Yaba tablets and 300.25 kg of brown sugar last year.

“Troops of under command BSF North Bengal Frontier deployed on the Indo-Bangladesh border are maintaining alertness of highest order on the border to thwart any attempt of anti-national elements to execute their nefarious design of smuggling, infiltrations and exfiltration and made remarkable achievements by large numbers of apprehension and seizures during the year 2022,” the spokesperson said.

The North Bengal Frontier guards “936.415 km of Indo-Bangladesh border in the five districts – Dakshin Dinajpur, Uttar Dinajpur, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar – with land (including fence and unfence) and riverine border of West Bengal. A total 874 BSF Mahila Praharies deployed on the Indo-Bangladesh border of North Bengal Frontier are effectively safeguarding our country’s border despite vagaries of nature,” the spokesperson said.