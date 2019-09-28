44 killed, 12 injured in rain-related incidents across state, say officials

At least 44 people were killed and 12 people were injured in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh since Thursday. Incessant rain over the past two days across the state has also resulted in the deaths of 17 animals and caused damage to over 160 houses.

Advertising

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted normal to heavy rainfall across the state for the next two to three days. Administrations of Lucknow, Amethi, Hardoi and several others districts have announced the closure of schools on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), most of the deaths reported were caused when houses collapsed.

“Forty-four people have died in rain-related incidents of house and wall collapse, snake bites, drowning and lightning in the state since Thursday (past 24 hours),” a report from the relief commissioner’s office said.

Advertising

Six deaths each were reported in Pratapgarh and Raebareli, five in Amethi, four each in Chandauli and Varanasi, three each in Prayagraj, Barabanki and Mahoba, two in Ambedkar Nagar, and one each in Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Sonebhadra, Ayodhya, Saharanpur, Jaunpur, Kaushambi and Azamgarh, officials said.

The SDMA statement said that three rivers — Sharda (Lakhimpur Kheri), Ghaghra (Barabanki) and Ganga (Ghazipur and Ballia) — were flowing near the danger level.

Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner G S Priyadarshi, however, said that “there is no threat of floods for now”.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the divisional commissioners and the district magistrates to take all measures and extend immediate relief to those affected, an official said.

“The chief minister has asked the officials to extend a monetary help of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed and arrange treatment for the injured.

The chief minister has also asked the officials concerned to visit the areas which have been affected by rains and are witnessing flood-like situation. He also said waterlogging should be addressed immediately,” the official said.

“If there is waterlogging somewhere, ensure immediate relief and make arrangements to clear it. Officials should personally visit areas affected by rain,” an official statement quoting the CM’s instructions to all district officials said.

Local Meterological Department Director J P Gupta said southern Uttar Pradesh will receive heavy rainfall in the next two-three days. “The rest of the state will receive normal rainfall. Rainfall in Lucknow and adjoining areas is likely to subside in the coming days,” said Gupta.

— with pti inputs